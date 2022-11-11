Mourning: footballer would have committed suicide for not being taken into account in his team

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Mourning.
The case happened at Club Atlético Aldosiv in Argentina.
November 11, 2022, 05:52 PM
In soccer in Argentina and the world, the death of the player has caused sadness Samuel Rebollo20 years old, and who in the last year was part of the staff of the Aldosiv Athletic Club of that country.
According to the first investigations, Rebollo would have committed suicide because the team told him that he would no longer count on him and gave him the release letter.
“From Club Atlético Aldosivi we deeply regret the death of player Samuel Rebollo, who was part of the institution during the last year,” the team said in a statement.
Your dad’s message
And I add: “Leaders, coaches, colleagues and friends say goodbye remembering an excellent personwho was always committed to the club, and sending his condolences to all his family and loved ones”.
Rebollo became part of the group this year, in which he began his career in the lower divisions.
The player was a starter and some commitments of the Fourth Division reserve team, before the club told him that he would not continue.
José, his father, left a message on his Facebook, in which he said goodbye to his son.
“You left a pain that will never heal, my black. I only ask God and the Virgin to give me the strength to continue in this nightmare,” he wrote.
From Club Atlético Aldosivi we deeply regret the death of player Samuel Rebollo, who was part of the institution during the last year. pic.twitter.com/klDbauRkIo
— Club Atl. Aldosivi (@clubaldosivi) November 10, 2022
