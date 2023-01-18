Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Mourning: famous fighter died in brutal traffic accident, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 18, 2023
in Sports
Mourning

Mourning

Mourning

He was 38 years old and was the best in tag team matches.

Jay Briscoea famous wrestler, died in a brutal car accident that occurred in Laurel, Del.

His first name was Jamin Pugh and the athlete was considered one of the best specialists in the fight in pairs.

The authorities are investigating the accident, which occurred due to the collision of two cars, which also left another person dead and two injured, who are being treated at a nearby hospital.

Briscoe’s death was reported by Tony Khanowner of AEW and ROH, who regretted what happened.

“Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show to the present day. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions until the today. We will do what we can to provide for his family. Rest in peace Jamin,” Khan wrote.

Their successes

Briscoe and his brother Mark were 13-time AEW Tag Team Champions and their last big win was Final Battle of ROH (Ring of Honor).(Rafael Nadal’s wife breaks down in tears when she sees him fall at the Australian Open)

