Bad news was known in the last hours, after the authorities confirmed the death of the ex-soccer player Zambia Philemon Mulalawho was attacked by his dogs in Lichtenburg, South Africa.

The information confirmed by the police and the relatives of the former player has caused regret among the people and, at the same time, stupor.

What is known is that the 60-year-old victim was attacked by his own dogs to the point of death and without anyone noticing what was happening.

His wife found him

The authorities have said that he was in the garden of his house, when at any moment he was attacked by the dogs, but there is little information.

The former player’s body was found by his wife, who, seeing that her husband did not appear, decided to look for him in that part of the house.

“She didn’t bother to go and check if something was wrong (when the dogs were barking) as her house is situated on a busy road and dogs frequently bark at passing pedestrians and vehicles,” he said. Sam Tselanyanethe captain in charge of the investigation.

She added: “After the electricity was restored after a shock, she went in search of her husband, but could not find him.”

Mulala was recognized because he scored two goals in the semifinal of the Cecafa Cup in 1984 against Kenya.

He was known as Shombo (worker), he played for Mufulira Wanderers in the same team as his older brother, the central defender Philemon Kaunda.

“Continuing her search, the woman saw her husband lying motionless outside in the garden. She then went out, only to discover that the husband had been bitten by his dogs, ”said the authority.

The animals were placed in the custody of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).



“It’s such a tragic ending. Many of those who saw it, especially the fans of Mufulira Wanderers, expressed their pain,” the FAZ spokesman told Espn. Sydney Mungala.

