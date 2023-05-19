“With deep regret and immense pain, from the EOLO-KOMETA Cycling Team announce the death of our runner Arturo Grávalos last morning”, was the beginning of the team’s statement.

“The La Rioja cyclist had turned 25 on March 2. His passing leaves us an irreplaceable hole in our hearts, since we can never forget his joy and his everlasting smile. His desire to live, always present even before the onset of the disease, leaves us with thousands of magical moments inside and outside of competition.“Said the group. (Shakira and a serious accusation: it’s not the treasury, nor Piqué, it’s a ‘colleague’)

the antecedent

Grávalos was operated on in November 2021 for a brain tumor that he had been diagnosed a few weeks before, after several days with strange sensations during training. The evolution of that operation was very positive, but the cyclist had to undergo surgery again on several occasions to try to eradicate a tumor.

Arturo never gave up, because such was his nature, to put on a number again in competition. He did not set deadlines for that lap, but he was clear that he was going to face each race as an opportunity that life gave him.

Arturo wanted to leave his mark on the sport that he loved so much and in which he generated so much love and affection; that mark that he also left for the suffering of his rivals in those accelerations that he starred in during his time in the amateur field or even as a professional, as in his last race: the Giro del Medio Brenta in 2021.

Life has put many obstacles ahead of her in recent times and she always, always, reacted with the best of her faces, overcoming it with the greatest of positivism. The grief or regret kept it to himself, he refused to give it continuity. Armed with his huge smile, his closeness and his frankness, his thing was to build, support, praise and thank. We will never forget you, Arturo. Rest in peace.

“We ask for the utmost respect for your family, friends and loved ones in these difficult times,” it was written.

