Alberto Orzan, one of the absolute protagonists of that fantastic Fiorentina who achieved great results in Italy and in Europe between 1956 and 1962, died at 91 years of age.

Below is the palmares of Alberto Orzan achieved during his stay in the purple jersey (1954-1963), with whom he played 247 games and scored 3 goals, playing 9 different competitions (to which we must add 4 appearances in the Italian national team):

– 1 Cup Winners’ Cup (1961, as captain)

– 1 Italian Cup (1961, as captain)

– 1 Grasshoppers Cup (1952-1957)

– 1 European Cup final (1957)

– 1 Cup Winners' Cup final (1962, as captain)

– 4 times vice-champion of Italy (1957, 1958, 1959 and 1960)

– 2 Italian Cup finals (1958 and 1960)

August 9, 2022 (change August 9, 2022 | 13:19)

