The famous Beautiful actress passed away at the age of 66 due to a serious illness

Over the last few hours, a famous actress who was part of the cast of “Beautiful“, the most loved and followed US soap opera in the world. The star’s manager confirmed the news of her death to the Times. Let’s find out all the details together.

The world of cinema suffers a serious mourning. In the last few hours she passed away Andrew Evans who passed away at the age of 66 due to a bad illness she had been battling for some time. To spread the sad news was the manager of the actress. Therefore, Nick Leicht confirmed to the “Times” that Andrea died Sunday at her home in Pasadena due to cancer. These were hers words:

I have been working with Andrea for seven years. He was such an amazing talent and an absolute joy to work with.

The career of Andrea Evans and the debut on Beautiful

Andrea Evans was born on June 18, 1957 in Aurora Illinois. She received her high school diploma and later enrolled at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign. Before joining the cast Of BeautifulAndrea Evans had gained great popularity and exposure when she landed in Hollywood in 1978.

Therefore, she appeared in The Fury by Brian De Palma and then got a small role in the miniseries The Awakening Land. In addition, we recall his very famous interpretation by Tina Lord in One Life To Live.

After deciding to take a break from the world of cinema because of a stalker who also sent her death threats, she made her debut in the soap opera of Beautiful. Here she played by Tawny Moore, Amber’s mother. The episodes in which we can see the appearance of the actress are 627. Later she got the role of Rebecca Hotchkiss in Passions.