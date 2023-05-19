The news of the death of Arturo Gravalos, a young rider from Eolo Kometa, the team involved in the Giro d’Italia, spread this morning

Shocking news has overwhelmed the cycling world in the last few hours. Arturo Gravalos, rider of Eolo Kometa, a team engaged in the Giro D’Italia in these days, passed away at the age of 25. Since 2021 he had been battling a brain tumor, which finally defeated him.

The dream and talent of a champion that died too soon. Last night, in the Spanish hospital where he was hospitalized, Arturo Gravalos, a professional racer of the Aeolus Kometa.

Three days ago, in the stage of the Giro d’Italia with arrival on the peaks of the Gran Sasso, it was the Italian who triumphed David Bais. Interviewed after the race, the Italian rider wanted to dedicate his victory to Arturo, his former teammate.

Tonight, after just over a year of fighting the disease, the young Spanish rider he gave up and shut down forever. Eolo Kometa herself announced her death.

The painful farewell to Arturo Gravalos

It is with deep and immense sorrow that we announce the passing of our runner Arturo Grávalos. The cyclist from Rioja had turned 25 on 2 March. His death leaves an irreplaceable void in our hearts, as we will never forget his joy and his everlasting smile. His will to live, always present even before the onset of the disease, has left us thousands of magical moments inside and outside the competitions.

Thus begins the team’s press release, which then continues by telling the Calvary against which Arturo had to fight.

He underwent surgery in November 2021 for a brain tumor he had been diagnosed with a few weeks earlier, after several days with strange sensations during training. The evolution of that surgery was very positive, but the cyclist had to undergo surgery several times to try to eradicate a tumour.

Arturo never gave up, because that was his nature, putting his bib back on. He didn’t set a deadline for that comeback, but it was clear that he would approach each race as an opportunity given to him by his life. Arturo wanted to leave his mark on the sport that he loved so much and in which he generated so much affection.

Finally, the team praised him for his fighting spiritwhich has never lost, and for the dignity demonstrated throughout his struggle.