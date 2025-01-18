He Manchester United and the Scottish Football Federation shared the news this weekend of the death, at the age of 84, of Denis Lawone of the great footballers in its history and winner of the Ballon d’Or in 1964. Law’s family, who was in charge of confirming the sad news, received a wave of affection from the fans.

Law began his career at Huddersfield at the age of 15 and went on to play for Manchester City before going to Italy for a year, playing for Torino, and returning to English football in 1962 with United, where He spent eleven campaigns to leave his mark on the ‘Red Devil’ club.

Although the Scot ended his career at City in 1974, he is an idol for Manchester United fans. “He was idolized by United fans of all ages, but particularly by those who at every home game were squeezed among the heaving, swaying mass of humanity that was Stretford End during the 1960s,” United himself explained.

Myth at Old Trafford and in Scottish football

Denis Law is the only footballer with two statues in the Old Trafford stadium, and the last remaining member of the ‘Great Trinity’ of the Manchester team, which formed with George Best and Bobby Charlton.









“The ultimate goalscorer, his talent, spirit and genuine love for the game made him the hero of a generation and he became famous with the nickname ‘The King’,” the club added in its note.

In addition to being Ballon d’Or in 1964the only Scottish footballer to win it, Law, born in Aberdeen, won the European Cup in 1968, was the tournament’s top scorer in 68/69 and was capped for Scotland on 55 occasions, being his team’s all-time top scorer. with 30 goals. He also won an FA Cup and two English leagues.

In 2021, the former footballer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.