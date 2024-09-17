The Step.– Emmanuel Lopez, a Franklin High School football player, was one of three people killed in a crash involving a semi-truck and a vehicle on Interstate 10 (I-10) in Arizona near the New Mexico border. The accident occurred Saturday afternoon, leaving the El Paso school community in shock.

Although the names of the victims had not been officially released by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Franklin coach Daren Walker confirmed Sunday that Lopez, who played defensive back, was among the dead.

“Emmanuel worked hard to earn a spot in the starting lineup,” said a visibly shaken Walker. “He always had a smile on his face. He was an important part of our team, a friend to all. Our players are devastated. Our prayers are with Emmanuel’s family and friends.”

Lopez, who had No. 22 on his uniform, was on his way to Arizona for Sunday’s NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. During his four years with Franklin’s football program, he excelled both athletically and personally. This season, Lopez had eight tackles in three games, while last season he had 41.

The tragic news has deeply impacted the Franklin school community, which on Sunday shared a heartfelt message on social media: “You were a voice for others. Your smile lit up any room. You will always be a part of our Franklin family,” wrote the Franklin Cougars support group on X (formerly Twitter), asking for prayers for the boy’s family.

The El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) issued a statement mourning the student’s death: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our Franklin students, who lost his life yesterday while traveling with his family to Phoenix to attend a football game. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those affected during this difficult time. We ask that the family’s privacy be respected and that our community come together in support and compassion as we deal with this loss.”

Additionally, EPISD has made counseling services available to students and staff, both on campus and through the Emergence Health Network, available by calling 915-779-1800.

How it happened

The accident happened around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, when an SUV and a semi-truck collided on I-10 near San Simon, Arizona, the Arizona Department of Public Safety reported. The commercial truck was traveling eastbound when one of its front tires blew out, causing the driver to lose control, crossing the center divider and striking the oncoming SUV. Following the collision, the truck caught fire.

Three people in the SUV died at the scene of the crash, while two others were airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. The truck driver was also taken to a hospital, though his current condition is unknown.

The crash closed the westbound lanes of I-10, forcing drivers from New Mexico to detour onto U.S. 70 and U.S. 191 before rejoining the interstate.

This tragic event has left the El Paso community in mourning for the loss of a talented and beloved young man.

