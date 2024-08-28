Mourning

On the eve of the Italian Grand Prix, a historic and important figure of the Prancing Horse passes away: Sergio Vezzali He passed away peacefully at the age of 91, having suffered from Alzheimer’s for some time.

Mechanic and chief mechanic between the years 1956when he landed at Cavallino, and 1992, was one of the cornerstones of all Ferrari enterprises linked to that period. With him, Ferrari won in the Sports Prototypes (he was at Le Mans, obviously, in 1967, a witness-participant of the historic duel with Ford), he was one of the strong points of the F1 world titles of Hawthorn, Surtees, Lauda, ​​Scheckter, he was part of the expeditions for the Tasman Cup and for the Argentine Temporada, he even took the luxury of following the hill climb races in Scarfiotti’s time.

Great friend of Merzario, Regazzoni, Lauda, ​​Scheckter and others, Vezzali He was a person capable of calming people down with a smile and a joke, always ready to help.to be central in difficult moments. It is no coincidence that engineer Forghieri always wanted him by his side. Enzo Ferrari himself, after each race, wanted to have his opinion on what had happened on the tracksure of having a precise, accurate, objective feedback. With him goes a piece of romantic and unrepeatable history of Maranello.

The funeral of Sergio Vezzali will be held this morning at 11 in the church of Maranello, just as the Ferraris will take to the track in Monza, in the wake of a tradition of which Vezzali was one of the symbolic men.

To his son Vincenzo and his family, our condolences FormulaPassion.it.