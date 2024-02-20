The news of the death of Dancing with the Stars' Robin Windsor was announced by his own dance company, “Burn the Floor”

The English dancer has left us Robin Windsor, at just 44 years of age. The news of mourning a dancing with the Stars it was announced by his own dance company, “Burn the Floor”, through a post on Facebook.

His dance colleagues shared the sad news on social media. You can read it on the page dance company of which Robin Windsor was a member:

The Burn the Floor family has lost one of its founding members, Robin “Bobby” Windsor, who tragically passed away. A tireless member of the BTF, he has danced with us for two decades, bringing his talents to Broadway, the West End and all our adventures around the world. His extraordinary partnership with Jessica Raffa has shaped the identity of our company, making it vibrant, exceptional and sensual. His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped build Burn the Floor's reputation on stage. It leaves a void in our hearts that can never be filled, but our wonderful memories will remain forever.

Robin Windsor began his dancing career at the age of just 3, later becoming famous thanks to his participation in the program “Strictly Come Dancing”, the English version of “Dancing with the Stars”. In a short time he became a real star, participating in the program from 2010 to 2015.

The co-host of Strictly Come Dancing Claudia Winkleman has described the news of Robin Windsor's passing as “heartbreaking”. The other well-known English face, presenter Tess Daly, said it was “terribly sad news”, adding that Windsor “left too young”. The dancer left prematurely and there cause of death is not yet known.

“Your infectious personality, energy and talent will be deeply missed by all who knew you,” Daly said. The cause of Robin Windsor's death remains a mystery, the nature of his disappearance has not been confirmed, inherent to his health problem. The presenter of Good Morning Britain Susanna Reid was visibly moved when she had to to announce the disappearance of the dancer.