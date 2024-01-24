The world of football is in mourning due to the death of Jorge Reyes Puyanafounder of Atlético Bucaramanga.

According to the local media 'Vanguardia', the man was not only an important figure in sports, but also in politics.

Being the last of the founders left alive, Jorge Reyes Puyana died this January 24, 2024.



His career was marked because he was one of the founding partners of the 'Leopardo' group and because for several years he was mayor of Bucaramanga.

Furthermore, according to 'Vanguardia', “During his mandate there was also the visit of 'King' Pelé, on October 16, 1975”.

For now, The Bucaramanga team has not commented on the death.

However, several users on social networks have already left their reactions.

Mr. Jorge Reyes Puyana, founding partner of the company, has left. @ABucaramanga in 1948. He was the only survivor of that wonderful group of boys who created the city's team. He was a great mayor of the city and an honest businessman. This was the last time I saw him. Peace in his grave. pic.twitter.com/9G20t9unfM — Felipe Zarruk Diazgranados (@PipeZarruk) January 24, 2024

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

