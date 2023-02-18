The lifeless body of the Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsuformer player of Malagahas been found under the rubble of a residence in the Turkish city of Hatay, one of the most destroyed by the strong earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria last day 6.

This was reported to the Turkish media by the representative of Atsu in Turkey, Murad Uzunmehmet, confirming the death of the international player of the Ghanaian national team and the Turkish club Hatayspor, that he was missing.

The 31-year-old striker, who has also been a member of the Porto, Chelsea or Newcastle, among other clubs, he died under the rubble of his home in the “Ronesans Residence”, where his relatives, who had moved to Turkey, had been following the rescue work for days.

Christian Atsu's family is awaiting news of his whereabouts.

Hatayspor manager Fatih Ilek said Atsu had planned to leave the club, and had bought a plane ticket to France for the same day as the earthquake, but backed out of that plan after scoring a last-minute goal against Hatayspor. Kasimpasa from Istanbul and canceled the trip.

Destiny

“He had a plane ticket, but he refused to leave because he played well and scored. An earthquake caught him on his happiest day,” said Ilek.

Atsu had been missing since the first day of the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, which left at least 45,000 dead in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria.

Taner Savut, the sporting director of Hatayspor, was also found under the rubble of the Ronesans residence, where Atsu lived, but nothing is known about him yet. Experts estimate that there are still tens of thousands of bodies under the collapsed buildings.

The Turkish Football Federation approved the withdrawal from the leagues of nine teams, including Hatayspor (Super League), which lost players or suffered severe damage in the earthquakes.

EFE