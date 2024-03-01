With her skills as a director and author, she also worked on I liceali

The cast and fans of A doctor in the family they mourn the passing of one of their great protagonists, who entered the hearts of millions of people in a heart in which he was able to take away a lot of satisfaction.

A doctor in the family loses one of its pillars, signature of ten editions

Carlo Principini is no longer here. Passed away at the age of 75, the sad news was given by his partner Monica Avanzani. The funeral of the director and author was celebrated on Thursday 29 February in Rome. Principini's contribution to the entertainment industry is there for all to see. A personality with infinite facets, he has reaped numerous fortunes. He arrived at Rai in 1977where he worked on radio programs with some of the main names on the national scene, such as Gino Bramieri, Mike Bongiorno and Oreste Lionello.

His talent led him to collaborate on iconic productions such as At Paradise by Antonio Falqui. In the 1980s and 1990s he further consecrated his status by directing cult broadcasts, from Domenica In to Fantastico and also the Sanremo Festival. The arrival at Telemontecarlo sanctioned in 1991 allowed him to join forces together with other prominent figures, including Fabio Fazio (who will host Chiara Ferragni in the episode of Che tempo che fa on 3 March), Simona Ventura, Luciano Rispoli and Alessia Marcuzzi .

The partnership capable of fully enhancing his talents was with Carlo Bixio and his Publispei. Over the years of honorable service, he directed 10 editions of A doctor in the family and 5 of The Cesaroni. Hugely successful projects, in which he made all his knowledge available in serial products. Furthermore, under Principini's guidance, future protagonists of the small and big screen took flight, including Enrico Brignano, Riccardo Scamarcio and Elio Germano.