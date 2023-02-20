Monday, February 20, 2023
Mourning: a Brazilian goalkeeper is found dead in his apartment

February 20, 2023
in Sports
Mourning: a Brazilian goalkeeper is found dead in his apartment


Bomb blast leaves at least 27 dead in central Nigeria

Mourning.

Mourning.

The authorities are investigating what happened.

ituanian and the football of Brazil are in mourning, after confirming the news of the death of one of their archers, Jian Kayo Gomes Soares.

Only 21 years old, the body of Gomes Soares was found lifeless, in events that are being investigated by the police in that country.

The goalkeeper was part of Ituano, a club that plays in Serie Band who was one of the team’s figures.

“With great sadness and dismay, Ituano FC announces the death of athlete Jian Kayo Gomes Soares,” the team announced, after the endorsement of the deceased’s family.

And he added: “Her body was found lifeless at her home on Saturday night. As soon as possible after the release by the authorities and the Family, we will release more information.”

The media reported that Gomes Soares was the team’s third goalkeeper and that he was coming in a huge progression.

