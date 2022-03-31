Bryan Bugarín was the MVP of the 2021 LaLiga Promises tournament with Celta and in the summer he changed his light blue shirt for Real Madrid’s. His signing for the white club caused a stir in the Vigo team, which vetoed its representation agency and has generated a conflict with Denis Suárez, one of his representatives. What’s more, has strained the relationship between both clubs. Carlos Mouriño, president of the entity from Vigo, spoke about all of this and the current situation of the club, in ‘The Stringer’ of the BE.

Denis Suarez: “We have not changed the speech. This boy entered an agency that has been dedicated to auctioning off some boys from our team. We told him that as long as he was linked, we did not want to have a relationship with him. He could choose. He has one year left, no would play a game. I’m not going to feel bad because it is said that their right is undermined, because I feel that Celta’s right was undermined with their youth academy, which has cost us so much. With that investment and effort we made, we cannot think that the people of our house, will lack that ‘feeling’ or delicacy of not having the club”.

-Real Madrid and Bryan Bugarin: “We don’t have to hold a grudge against anyone; they are football facts that happen regularly. But it bothers us that there is no deal with the club. We could not prevent the boy from leaving the club, but we ask for respect for the work we are doing “We do the same with the clubs in Vigo. We don’t give them money, but we make an agreement to compensate. When that doesn’t happen, we think it’s disrespectful. But I will have great pleasure in giving Florentino a hug and having the board food”.

-Santi Mina: “It’s a problem for a boy who is an important player for the club, with a lot of character. We have the presumption of innocence and we rely on it to judge any case. We respect it to the fullest.”

-Celtic B-Depor: “The ending was tense, it went a little out of the canons, but it did not go any further. There was not the slightest accident or fights. We do not agree, but we understand that in a moment of exaltation, it can happen. We advocate that both are in First. They whistled at me when I said when I went up that I wish we were all together, but I keep saying it”.

-Decline: “It was a nightmare, we were not able to keep the team in the First Division, keep the illusion, the people… It was a handicap that we had to overcome. A journalist once asked me about those beginnings in which they shouted ‘Mouriño, go ya’ and I told him that I would sing the same thing if I were in his place. You have to differentiate the stands from the management, but the passion is the same. I descended the team, it’s true. The important thing is not to discourage you. I like to watch the future and I don’t gloat thinking about the past, neither with the victories nor with the defeats”.

-The new sports city: “We have been working on this complex for 2 years. For us, a main part is innovation, study… We are based on three big ones: Paris, London and Berlin. We want to work hard enough to reach them. It is not a project that encompasses football encompasses the whole sport. We can study a rowing paddle, like a wheel for a bicycle. In sports, it is the little quality jump we can take so that our goal is closer to the European positions.

-Luis Enrique: “I like Luis Enrique because he is not a one-game coach. He gives the players the opportunity to show that what he sees is what he will see on the pitch. I really like the opportunity that ‘he didn’t subject them to proof of a match’, was one of the best Celta had in my time. The scaffolding? He said it, but he explained why. We didn’t have any clashes. ‘I like another way of watching football’, and I had no problem”

-Iago Aspas and the National Team: “I would take him, of course. The bad thing is that I’m not the coach. He’s a constant player, he’s been the top scorer for many years. I recognize Luis Enrique’s work with the youngsters, but I think that someone Iago’s age It would not clash. We are trying to prepare other Iago Aspas knowing that none is like him. It is going to leave us a void on the field, it is going to leave a void in the institution. The sports management? It would be a good step because he knows a lot about football Unofficially, he has recommended one to us that has later been a phenomenon.”