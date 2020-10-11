The value of Carlos Mouriño’s word has been devalued to nothing in less than two months. It is enough to go back to August 13 to review his last appearance before the Press and verify that that speech was a real farce. The celestial president admitted that day the need to make at least four signings and asserted that the first team would move to the new sports city of Mos in September. Well, nothing that was said that day has come true,

The issue of transfers he has deeply angered the fans and Óscar García. Everyone feels deceived by the highest president Olívico, who promised in public and private four reinforcements and did not carry out even the first“We need an eight, a nine, a side and a winger,” declared Mouriño that August morning. Well nothing. Zero out of four. A real scam. To make matters worse, he has not shown his face in public to explain his false promises. Little given to offer explanations, it is quite likely that he will keep his voice in quarantine for the next few months, hoping that the situation calms down and time will make him forget his deceptions.

Regarding the new sports city, it is not the first time that Mouriño fails with the deadlines. Specifically, it is the third time that he is wrong. The first deadline he gave for the team to start training in Mos was January 2019. The next date was January 2020 and in August he assured that it would definitely be September 2020: “We said we would be training there in September and we continue to maintain it.” Neither. The sports city is still under construction and the training fields are not ready for use yet. They are already 22 months late and Mouriño’s great project still does not see the light.