After the 1-0 in the first leg, the Giallorossi played an all-defensive match in Germany but managed to snatch the ticket to Budapest, repeating last year’s Conference final (later won)

From our correspondent Andrea Pugliese

With the heart, struggling a lot and thinking above all about defending (in the end the shots will be 29 to 1 for Bayer). But in the end enjoying even the most for a sought-after, desired and ultimately deserved final. Roma are in Budapest, where on May 31 the possibility of making a European encore will be played after last year’s Conference League victory. Leverkusen’s 0-0 sent the Giallorossi to heaven, who capitalized on Bove’s goal in the first leg. Matic dominated once again in the middle of the field and Rui Patricio made amends for the latest indecisions. For Mourinho it is the sixth European final of his career, with the other five in which he has always won

German domain — See also Rome, three days in Foti, Mourinho's deputy: he will miss the return to the BayArena Xabi Alonso entrusts the control room to Demirbay (due to Andrich’s absence due to injury) and this time he focuses on the Iranian Azmoun. Mourinho, on the other hand, plays the two strikers (Abraham-Belotti) in order not to have an overly defensive attitude, leaving Wijnaldum on the bench. A vain attempt, because beyond the opportunity that Pellegrini (shot wide) has after just over a minute of play, it was only Leverkusen who made the match, who went into the interval with a 73% ball possession and a shooting tally of 14-1 in his favor. Wirtz and Diaby often switch sides, even if sometimes both end up collapsing on Spinazzola’s side, where Frimpong is also there to put the Giallorossi full-back in difficulty. In fact, he is forced to overwork, so much so that in the 34th minute he has to give up due to a muscle problem (in Zalewski). Demirbay often tries from outside, Azmoun also a couple of times without success, while Diaby has the clearest opportunity to pass after Wirtz’s vertical invention, but the Frenchman’s shot hits the crossbar after a good escape speed. And Rome? All perched behind, also because the two strikers (Belotti and Abraham) don’t keep a ball and so it’s also difficult to try to get back. Mourinho gets the hint and tries to limit the damage, trying to close the passing lines to Palacios, but suffering at the same time from Wirtz’s dribble and Diaby’s imagination. Also because Frimpong and Bakker play very tall, they force Roma’s defensive line to become five, freeing up space for outside shooters. See also Pellegrini and the taboo of Roman captains with zero successes in Europe: "It's time to win"

so much suffering — Mou’s move at the start of the second half is Wijanldum for Belotti, with Pellegrini standing up alongside Abraham. With one more midfielder, Roma find greater balance and Leverkusen’s drive becomes less constant. Pellegrini makes himself dangerous from a set piece, but as the minutes go by Diaby and Frimpong understand that they can hurt Zalewski and aim for him (well) again and again. Demirbay tries again a couple of times from outside (on the second Rui Patricio is perfect). With the passing of the minutes the pressure returns to be strong. Xabi Alonso then also sends in Adli to give more weight to his attack, Mou replies with Smalling for Celik, who too has to surrender to a muscle problem (with Bove slipping to play as a right winger). Tah nearly scored from outside, Hlozek also came on to try everything and Azmoun wasted the right ball in the area to score. The last ten minutes for the Giallorossi are suffering, also because 8 of them come in added time. But he goes forward with his heart. The Roma area becomes a bunker, every ball is rejected until the final whistle. Roma are in the final, the joy is immense. See also Juve, an unacceptable first half. Rome in the sign of Mou

May 18, 2023 (change May 18, 2023 | 23:59)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Mourinhos #wall #holds #Roma #stop #Bayer #fly #final