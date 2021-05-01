Riyadh (dpa)

Today, Saturday, press reports revealed that the management of the Saudi Al Hilal club had reached an agreement with Jose Moraes, assistant to Jose Mourinho, to take over the leadership of the team, instead of Brazilian Rogiero Micali, who was recently dismissed by the club’s management.

According to Al-Riyadiah newspaper today, Saturday, Morris was chosen due to his previous knowledge of the region’s clubs, and his training successes, the most recent of which was with South Korean Jeonbuk, with whom he won the Best Coach Award in the South Korean League in 2019, before his dismissal last December.

Al-Hilal decided to dismiss Micali, due to the team’s poor results in the AFC Champions League.

Morais, 55, previously worked in Saudi Arabia, where he supervised the training of Al Hazm, and then Al-Faisali, before moving on to Al-Shabab and crowning the Super Cup with him.

Moraes worked as an assistant to Jose Mourinho at several clubs, most notably Chelsea, Italian Inter Milan and Real Madrid.