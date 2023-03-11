Rome (Reuters)

The Italian Court of Appeal for Sport rejected Roma coach Jose Mourinho’s appeal against a two-match suspension in Serie A, after objecting to his expulsion in his team’s 2-1 loss to Cremonese in late February.

It was decided to fine Mourinho ten thousand euros, and he will be absent from the technical area in front of Sassuolo the day after tomorrow, Sunday, and Lazio, on March 19.

The Portuguese coach was able to lead his team from the technical area in a 1-0 victory over Juventus last Sunday, after the penalty was suspended after he filed an appeal.

Roma ranks fourth in the league with 47 points, one point behind third-placed Lazio.