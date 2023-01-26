football

A chocolate cake, two candles, strictly yellow and red, and a bottle of champagne. Thus began the day of Josè Mourinho in Trigoria where the team, the staff and the management celebrated his sixtieth birthday. The surprise came before morning training, with the whole club meeting in the locker room to celebrate their coach with cheers and applause. “Give us a speech mister”, the team’s request. “No speech. Let’s go to work, there’s the match”, replied the Special One with a smile, who then cut a slice of cake to take it to Lorenzo Pellegrini, seated next to Nicolò Zaniolo. Then everyone to the gym, because on Sunday there is Napoli and the Giallorossi captain should meet again on the pitch, in these days managed due to muscle ailments. After the session also a toast with the employees, while to celebrate more calmly, but without excesses, the appointment was postponed until tonight, with a reservation for about twenty people in a restaurant in the center of Rome.



