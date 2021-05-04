Eleven years after his historic hat-trick with Inter, Portuguese José Mourinho will return to ‘Calcio’ after committing himself for three years as Roma coach starting next season, the Italian club announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Fired two weeks ago from Tottenham Spurs for poor results, ‘The Special One’ embarks on a Roma project that matches his personal ambitions: to regain lost glory. Provocative, egocentric, charismatic, great strategist … The Portuguese coach, double winner of the Champions League, with Porto (2004) and Inter Milan (2010), returns in this way to Italy, after having been coach of the Lombard club from 2008 to 2010.

Mourinho returns to a championship in which he won four titles. During his two seasons at the helm of Inter, Mourinho raised two ‘Scudetti’ of Italian champions, a Cup and a Super Cup. But above all, he won the 2010 Champions League, the last achieved by an Italian team.

Roma, however, do not enjoy the prestige and quality of Inter, current league champions. Seventh in Seria A and nine points behind (and one more game) than their rival in the capital, Lazio, Roma have no chance of qualifying for the Champions League next year.

“My methods and those of my team have not been surpassed by anyone in the world,” Mourinho warned at the end of February, making it clear that although his luck is less brilliant these years, his style remains just as scathing.

Always concerned about communication, Mourinho did not forget the fans of his new team: “The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the position.” A few hours earlier, Roma had announced the departure of his compatriot Paulo Fonseca, who had led the team since June 2019.

Failure with Tottenham



In mid-April, the Spurs (seventh in the Premier) decided to do without the Portuguese, who did not win a title in his 17 months at the helm. Prototype of a dominant and confident coach, Mourinho does not hesitate to attack referees, opponents and even his own players at a press conference, reinforcing his tough-guy image.

Recruited by Spurs in November 2019 with the aim of renewing a cash at the end of the cycle that Mauricio Pochettino was not able to make the best of, Mourinho assured that, from the second season, he could qualify for the first league position .

With this ‘title winning machine’, Tottenham finally hoped to fill their windows and even compete with Liverpool and both Manchester for the title. However, after achieving sixth place in its first season, and taking the Premier League leader in mid-December in its second, the team was shipwrecked, ranking seventh at the time of Mourinho’s dismissal.

Exhausted physically, but perhaps also psychologically, Tottenham withered. Eleven of his thirteen defeats, counting all competitions – a single season record for a team coached by Mourinho – took place after mid-December.

The turning point was the shipwreck in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 against Dinamo Zagreb (3-0), wasting 2-0 in the first leg. And in the Premier League, Tottenham’s overly defensive attitude caused them to lose 20 points after leading on the scoreboard, including the last two against Everton on Friday (2-2 final after opening the scoring).

Criticized for his defensive play, and currently for his lack of results, Mourinho can take revenge with a world of football that prefers younger coaches. Roma, for its part, seeks to rediscover its lost glory. A marriage that has everything to understand, but how long will it last?