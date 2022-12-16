The Giallorossi tour in Portugal got off to a bad start, with a nasty 3-0 tumble against Cadiz, which wiped out Roma thanks to goals from Alcaraz, Bongonda and Negredo. Too much difference in the legs, head and game mechanics. Mourinho will have to work on it these days, to present a presentable Roma against Bologna. After all, if it is true that Cadiz has never stopped, it is also true that they are penultimate in La Liga. In short, a modest opponent, against whom Mourinho’s team has never been able to resist.

Problems

—

Roma appeared slow in construction and in the head, cumbersome in the dynamics of the game and not inclined to play. Mourinho started with a 3-4-2-1 which became 4-3-2-1 in defense. At least until Vina got kicked out, with the usual gesture of nervousness that often accompanies him. It was the 37th minute of the first half and Cadiz were already ahead with a goal from Alcaraz and had even come close to making it 2-0 with Lucas’s post. Then, once outnumbered, Roma went to the bottom. Svilar once again combined all sorts of things, with Bongonda’s 2-0 where he went down late, after he had already given Alejo the chance to score into an empty net at the beginning of the match. Malino also Abraham and Spinazzola, still behind in the recovery of match pace. But more generally, all of Rome appeared far behind and disconnected in game situations. And then nervous, very nervous, as demonstrated by Vina’s red light after 37′ of play for a bad foul on Alejo (the Uruguayan took his revenge for a foul suffered shortly before by Lautaro) and the final brawl triggered by another intervention hard by Cristante on Sobrino (who had just mocked him with a nice technical gesture).