“I want to continue with Roma and if I continue with Roma we have to think about the limitations we have with FFP. It's better to work with some young players who can grow rather than players who are the same and can't improve.” The Roma coach said this José Mourinho on Dazn after the defeat against Bologna.

“We know the size of the team. When all the players are available we can fight for fourth place. If we are all of us, we are capable of achieving results,” added Mou. “Does the club also want to continue with Mourinho? We haven't talked about a contract. When I see these fans who after a match we played at a low level are there for 90 minutes, how many are there? They are unique fans. If the separation were to happen, it won't be for my will.”

“I didn't like the referee? I don't want to talk about the referee when we played this match. There was a difference in criteria in the yellows. It seemed to me there was a second yellow in Beukema, it was obvious, but maybe I'm wrong” , concluded Mourinho.