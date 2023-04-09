The Portuguese coach replies to FantaAntonio who had criticized his football (“It’s worth zero”). And he reveals a background from his times at Inter in which, according to José, the former number 10 would have had the worst during a clash with the Croatian forward: “Every now and then in life, if you always try to play bowling, you find . ..”

“Don’t wake the sleeping dog”, says an ancient proverb. In this case it is José Mourinho who has been teased who, in the post match of Turin-Rome, decided to take a pebble out of his shoe with a jab at Antonio Cassano. In fact, the Portuguese jumped at the opportunity to answer a question about the attacks that the former striker – via the microphones of Bobo TV – often and willingly addresses to Special One and the Roma game: “Everyone is free to have the his preferences and to make criticisms – explains Mou – but when it comes to others, like Antonio, things are different: he enjoys himself, the others work seriously. If they criticize Roma or Mourinho, I don’t care, they have fun Cassano played for Roma, Inter and Real: in Madrid he is remembered for his jacket, with Roma he won a Super Cup without playing, with Inter he didn’t even win the Lombardy cup. won with Inter, Real Madrid and Roma. He will have a problem with me, but I won’t with him.” See also Michel Aupetit: Pope considers resignation of Paris archbishop to be injustice

WARNING — However, Mourinho’s answer ends with a non-random reference. The Roma coach brings up Livaja, who shared the locker room with Cassano at the time of Inter: “I’ll tell him only one thing because he’s 40 and I’m 60, every so often in life, if you always try to play bowling , you find a Marko Livaja and you have less fun”. Words that allude to an episode that took place in the 2012-13 season when Cassano and the Croatian forward shared the Inter locker room. In particular, Mou’s joke concerns a clash that took place in training (in which the Bariese would have had the worst). A dispute that remained, at least initially, within the walls of the Pinetina but which over time has become known among insiders.

THE ATTACK — In recent days it was Cassano who “threw the first stone”, speaking of the differences between Mourinho and Sarri: “The Lazio coach loves football and his job, while the other doesn’t give a shit about football He wins, changes and is smart, someone takes him as if he were who knows who, but Sarri plays wonderful football, while his is zero. Then there are those who go to see the palmares, but we don’t get fooled because one knows how to work , talk and communicate about football, Mourinho is just cinema. I have no idea how Roma and Mourinho play, I don’t know how certain results arrive. He was a great coach and communicator, today for me he is a coach who if he coaches Real Madrid or San Martinese is the same. If Ancelotti goes to coach Brazil he could go to Real Madrid, but it’s because he’s won and because of the status he has, otherwise he can go to San Martinese.” See also Agbonlahor rejects Haaland: "I would like to see City without him, who stands still and waits for the ball..."

April 8, 2023 (change April 8, 2023 | 23:16)

