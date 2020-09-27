José Mourinho once again had one of his particular reactions to an arbitration decision that harms him. The Portuguese coach withdrew from the pitch before the end of the match, seeing how his team was awarded a penalty against the 95th minute. and lost two points.

Tottenham beat Newcastle 1-0 and ran the 95th minute of the match when Eric Dier touched the ball with his hand inside the area. The play was reviewed by the VAR and the referee indicated the maximum penalty. Callum Wilson did not miss from the penalty spot and signed the final 1-1.