José Mourinho has become one of the most renowned coaches in international football in the last 20 years, the luso has an enviable track record and has formed great campaigns in Portugal, England, Spain and Italy.

In the last two seasons, ‘The Special One’ has managed to enter the hearts of the ‘tifosi’ of Rome, after leading the team to win the first edition of the Conference League and becoming the first coach in history to win the Champions League, the Europa League and the Conference.

Although, the 60-year-old strategist was left wanting to achieve one of the greatest feats in the history of the Roman team this Wednesday, after losing the Europa League title to Sevilla from Spain.

Future away from Rome?

Despite taking the Roman team to the forefront of Serie A in Italy, rumors in the European press speak of a possible departure of José Mourinho from the ‘wolf’ bench, after two successful years where he won an international title.

According to various media from the old continent, the Portuguese strategist It is one of the main cards that the owners of Paris Saint Germain have to take charge of the team next season.

The Qataris are looking for a coach who bring order and character to a star-studded dressing room, that in recent years has failed to succeed at the European level. In fact, L’Equipe commented a few weeks ago that PSG I had already done the firstros contacts with the environment of the Portuguese so that he lands in the French capital next season.

However, everything seems to indicate that José Mourinho will not land in Paris and his wish is to continue in command of Roma next season. In the press conference prior to the Europa League final, the Portuguese made it clear that his intention is not to leave the ‘giallorrosi’ bench and cleared up the rumors that lead him to PSG.

“I spoke to my two captains and they asked me a similar question to the one they asked me here. I answered them objectively. They don’t have to talk about it, it’s between the players and me. But you know what I think (…) Right now I have zero contact with other clubs. So the situation is different (departure from Inter in 2010). All this doesn’t interest me”, explained ‘The Special One’.

For now, José Mourinho’s immediate future after losing the Europa League final with Roma is to continue with the ‘wolf’ project next season, and fulfill his contract with the club until 2024.

