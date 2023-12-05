Mourinho, Rai weather forecast in Portuguese: tribute from Filippo Thiery

Meteorologist Filippo Thiery, a great Roma fan, paid homage to José Mourinho. In his speech to Geo, the TV program broadcast on Rai3 he gave the weather forecast in Portuguese, the native language of Mou. “Every promise is a debt – he wrote on and the inevitable emotion gave results well below the threshold of sufficiency, but what mattered was the idea”.

Filippo Thiery is a meteorologist at the National Department of Civil Protection. Graduated in Physics with 110 cum laude, he is a historical face of the Rai Geo broadcast.







Some time ago, again via social media, he talked about the emotion I feel at the Olympic Stadium. to see his Rome: “It’s love. An infinite love. 40 years ago the baptism at the stadium, I have been a season ticket holder for 36 consecutive seasons. First in Distinti, for some time in the South side. You can’t miss the match at the stadium”. And again: “Being a Romanist is the most beautiful thing and as serious as there can be, and it is joy by definition”.

