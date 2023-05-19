After the final reached, the Portuguese sends a message to the flood victims of Emilia-Romagna: “Be strong, you give your best in difficulties”

He goes around the field with his fists raised, goes under the curve of the Giallorossi fans, spreads his arms, smiles, embraces Abraham first, then all the others. José Mourinho did it. For the second consecutive year he reaches a European final, with his Roma incerottata suffering a lot but stops Bayer and on May 31 the Europa League will be played in Budapest.

Emilia — “There is a message we want to give to Emilia-Romagna: be strong, give your best in times of difficulty – attacks Mou on Sky -. Now is a moment of great celebration in Rome but we cannot forget the sadness of the people of those places. This is my team, look at the small details, they told me that if Smalling hadn’t been on the bench we wouldn’t have made it to the final, with the problems we had. I think about how Smalling worked to recover and what he has done who worked with him. I’m also thinking of Bove who made the fifth defender, this game is the sum of our work: experience, tactical wisdom, knowing how to stay in the game, sending it in the direction of our forces to hide our problems. I don’t know what more could I ask for. These kids deserve something special on Monday when we leave Trigoria to go to the match. Are they in the history of Roma? I don’t think about that, I want to help the kids do important things, grow and give joy to Roma fans who they gave me so much from day one.” See also Yamaha Neo's electric: test, price and data sheet of the city scooter

Sevilla in the final — “It’s very difficult for me to play against my friends, you forget about it during the match, but then it’s hard – continues Mou-. Xavi is one of mine and I struggle, even though I celebrated inside. Three European finals with three Italian teams It’s a fantastic thing for our football. Juve or Sevilla were both very strong, my only concern was getting to the final, the Spaniards have great experience, it will be tough, but we’ll think about it later.”

pilgrims — Captain Pellegrini also speaks to Sky: “There are many things in which Roma can improve, but we have a group, a strong identity that nobody takes away from us. We knew that Bayer were an excellent team, they have important individuals, we we are placed there as a family, and we have succeeded in this small enterprise. I always try to be at the forefront when it comes to taking responsibility, I have tried to pick up the team, take a foul. It is my way of sacrificing myself for his teammates. After knowing that Mourinho would arrive, we expected something important to open up. It’s thanks to him. He’s different in everything, he makes you perceive the importance of the match, he knows how to prepare it perfectly, we’re organised, this is the what he gave us especially in Europe can be seen. We always lacked a little something before him. He gave it to us, indeed, he gave us a good chunk, not a small piece”. See also SBK | Phillip Island test: Bautista ends the winter as the ruler

May 18, 2023 (change May 19, 2023 | 00:24)

