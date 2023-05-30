José Mourinho was true to himself in the run-up to the Europa League final. An expert manager of the environmental factor in the great moments, the Portuguese coach put all the pressure on Sevilla in the run-up to the duel for the title, presenting his rival as a favorite and even alluding to salaries to justify this victimizing position.

«Unlike my colleague Mendilibar, I think they are favorites because history accompanies them, with an experience that we do not have. Playing in a Europa League final for them is something almost ordinary and for us an extraordinary event, something historic for our fans », he began by outlining in relation to the weight of the past of both teams with a European trophy at stake.

After the flowers to the rival came the psychological game. «Sevilla has 26 players of a high level, it is a great team. With the players that Sevilla have, if Roma have a bigger budget, it’s because they earn little. I don’t think it’s like that,” he said when the Italian press asked him about the economic capacity of both clubs.

Mourinho, much more experienced than Mendilibar in these big matches on the Old Continent, also appreciated the career of his counterpart on the Sevilla bench, seasoned in other more prosaic battles but no less important for that. “Regarding experience, the only thing is that I have had more opportunities to play in Europe, but we are talking about two coaches who have the same years of experience, both have white hair,” he recalled.

“We do not have the same level as Sevilla but we are not angels in these types of matches either,” Mourinho finally warned, who revealed that he has Paulo Dybala for the grand final: “He is here to help tomorrow.”