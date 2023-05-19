Nobody like him. The Portuguese coach drives the Giallorossi fans crazy with the iconic wallpaper that portrays him with the Conference won last year in his arms

Mourinho reported to Rome the long-missing European finals. But not only this. The figure of Special One he has always brought with him colorful anecdotes and interludes. From disagreements with Cassano, at iconic conferences, Josè knows how to get people talking about him and how he makes fans and enthusiasts fall in love. The last gem yesterday at the press conference. After the match against Leverkusen which allowed the Rome to access the final of Europa Leaguethe Portuguese coach let us glimpse the image he set as the background of his mobile phone: a photomontage that portrays him as Roman emperor. In her arms she holds the caricature of conference league. The images went around the web, raising the hilarity and esteem of the Giallorossi fans (and others).