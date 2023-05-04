Mourinho, referral for the words on the referee Chiffi. Roma coach facing disqualification

The federal prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation to refer Mourinho for judgments damaging Chiffi’s reputation. Rome’s referral as strict liability is also on the way.

The Special One could already be disqualified for Saturday’s match against Inter but, given the tight schedule, everything is likely to be postponed to next week (there are 30 days of time for the provision). In the next few hours, the notice of conclusion of the investigation should be notified with the formal charges against Mourinho and Roma. The Giallorossi club will then have a deadline, very short and not the usual 5 days, to request to be heard and present defense briefs.

Mourinho attacks the referee Chiffi of Monza-Roma. Call and response Special One-Palladino

Very harsh attack by José Mourinho on the refereeing of Daniele Chiffi after the match in Monza and a long-distance duel with the Brianza coach, Raffaele Palladino, who in turn criticized the attitude of the Giallorossi bench towards the referee. “The worst referee I’ve met in my life”Chiffi’s Social One said, “technically awful, zero empathy, zero communication, and zero sensitivity. In the 96th minute, give a second yellow card to a boy who slips…” Mourinho leaves hanging. “He shouldn’t have given the red light, I leave frustrated because he didn’t give the red light to me. But I would have left the team alone on Saturday.”

Palladino, in warning and booked, made up for his first disqualification as a coach against Roma. “I’m just sorry I can’t hug my friend Juric at the next match,” said the Monza coach looking at the away game at Turin on Sunday. Then the reply to Mou on Chiffi: “In my opinion he was among the best referees, he didn’t do anything wrong. If anything, I was angry with the fourth referee. I’ve never seen an opposing bench protest like the one today, it was a scandalous thing. I lent more energy to them than to what was happening on the pitch.”

Read also

Milan, Pioli still betrayed by De Ketelaere-Origi. But also Diaz-Kalulu .. (Report Cards)

Subscribe to the newsletter

