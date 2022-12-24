The future of the Brazilian team is currently in limbo. The hard fall in Qatar 2022 generated changes within the Verde Amarela immediately, it began with the dismissal of Tite, who knew that if he did not win the World Cup for his country, he would have to step aside from the technical direction. a move that did indeed come to fruition as planned.
Beyond the excellent group that Tite formed, the results within the field never occurred. Now, the Rio de Janeiro soccer federation is looking for a new coach and they have set their sights on the European market to find the same one, aiming high with technicians of the size and present as Guardiola and Ancelotti, however, Today it seems distant goals and they have decided to lower the expectations a bit, leaving José Mourinho as the number one option.
The current coach of Roma is the man in the best position to take on Canarinha, because unlike Ancelotti and Guardiola, his salary is much more affordable and he has a very good relationship with people involved in managing Brazilian football like Ronaldo. The intention of Brazilian soccer is to bring a man who is capable of taming the talent and gene of the soccer players of that nation with tactical discipline and they consider that José has all the necessary cards for it. ‘Mou’ is also the number one option to take on Portugal, so it will be a two-way battle.
