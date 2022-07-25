The Special One won the ‘Talento que Marca o Mundo’ award awarded by a vote of a group of ambassadors from the Portuguese League

Josè Mourinho won the prize ‘Talent que Marca o Mundo‘awarded by a vote of a group of ambassadors from the Portuguese League. These are the words of the Special One after recognition:

“First of all, I want to thank the ambassadors of Liga Portugal who voted and awarded me this award. I have not been to Portugal for almost 20 years, but it is my League and it will always be my League. Being recognized at home is always a special value, considering that it was in May that we won the Conference League. It’s obviously not the biggest UEFA competition, but it was the only one I was missing and, honestly, I think I deserve it.

I am honest, the Portuguese player receives special attention abroad and I think the Portuguese league has grown as has the prestige of the Portuguese player. Everyone's eyes are on Portugal, from those of the greatest coaches to those of the most important scouts, because obviously we know that strong players are born and trained in Portugal, and I'm not saying this just because I just received this award. Qhis movement has grown immensely in organizational aspects, and obviously this has consequences on the quality of the competition".

July 25, 2022 (change July 25, 2022 | 17:46)

