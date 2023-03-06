The words of the Roma coach between satisfaction for the three points earned against Juve and regret for those lost along the way…

Even a few minutes after the final whistle of Roma-Juventus, Mourinho’s thoughts turn to Cremona’s fool: “That’s why I’m still sad, it’s difficult to accept that game. When the team plays as a team and always gives everything, we bring home the result”.

However, the Portuguese coach does not hide his satisfaction for the three points that bring Roma back to fourth place: “Roma won because the players were good and gave 100%. The attitude of the players won”. A victory that counts double, given the opponent on the pitch: “Max’s team is growing a lot. We know that when Juve are compact they are a wall, they have more leg and intensity. We defended very well. Rui Patricio made some miracle and it is important”. Mourinho then grasped the point: “The problem is that you never know what Roma are like. We have to be aware of our limits. If you are aware of them, you play 100% to bring home the result. The championship is a marathon. We know that in a one-off match we can score against anyone”. See also Rome, what a blow: Udinese makes 4 and reaches it in the standings

CHEERFUL FRIEND — “We talk often, we have an excellent relationship and we always joke. The joke comes via SMS or through some mutual friends. I’m happy with this distance now, because even with the difference of 15 points between us and them, the Bianconeri are a scary team” . When asked if Roma can reach the bottom of the Europa League, Mourinho clarified: “The level of the Conference last year is higher than this year. Look at the Europa League this year and it looks like the Champions League. We we are already in trouble because they (Real Sociedad, ed) played on Friday and we played on Sunday evening”.

GREENHOUSE PROCESS — Mourinho repeats what he said before the match: “I don’t expect anything. There is a process underway and I have to respect this process. Until the end I won’t say anything. I just want to work in peace”.

March 5, 2023 (change March 6, 2023 | 01:14)

