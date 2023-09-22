Good first match for Roma in the 2022-23 Europa League: the Giallorossi beat Sheriff 2-1 in Tiraspol. Thus Mourinho, who followed the match from the stands due to the disqualification dating back to last year’s final, at the end of the match: “I didn’t like the first half, we were too slow and we lacked intensity, in fact the advantage is It was a miracle that arrived undeservedly,” admitted the Portuguese. More satisfied, however, with the second half: “In the second half we controlled the game and created more chances. Overall the victory was deserved”

Sanches puzzle

—

The Special One also focused on the conditions of Renato Sanches, who came off due to injury in the 28th minute. The coach confessed that he doesn’t fully understand the midfielder’s ongoing physical problems: “I’m sad. Bayern didn’t understand, PSG didn’t understand and we struggle to understand. On Sunday he was fine. He did prevention. He wanted to score 60-70 ‘. My feeling is that it wasn’t going well before either. Renato has small things, not big injuries.” A happy note, however, is Romelu Lukaku’s second consecutive goal: “It’s good for him to play, he needs speed and he can only find it as the games go by.”