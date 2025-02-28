The confrontation between José Mourinho and Galatasaray has reached one more level: Fenerbahçe coach He has sued the Ottoman club “for moral damages”claiming 50,000 euros, after being accused of racist and after receiving a hard sanction from the Turkish Federation.

“We would like to inform that a Demand for moral damage of 50,000 euros against Galatasaray On the part of José Mourinho through the lawyers of Fenerbahçe due to the attack on personal rights to our technical director José Mourinho, “the entity announced in another note.

The Istanbul derby of this Monday ended with a lot Racist qualify the technician’s statements. For his part, Fenerbahçe defended the Portuguese through a statement in which he assured that His comments had been taken “completely out of context”which did not free Mourinho from a hard sanction and receiving multiple criticisms.

The former Real Madrid or Inter from Milan, among other teams, was suspended this Thursday for the next four games and received a fine of 40,000 euros for his statements, in which he assured that the members of the Galatasaray bench They had put “jump like monkeys” After an incident in the meeting, as well as that the game It had been better because it was not directed by a Turkish referee.

A overwhelming sanction of the Turkish Federation, so it described as “Derogative, offensive statements, contrary to the ethics of sport and that encourage violence”and that this Friday has been reduced after the Portuguese resource.

The agency’s arbitration council confirmed the sanctions to the technician, but found no reason to apply them to their maximum degree, so it reduced the total measures from four to two suspension matches and 42,500 to 14,700 euros of fine.