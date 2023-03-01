Mourinho, two days of disqualification for the expulsion of Cremonese-Roma

Two-match disqualification for Josè Mourinho, with a fine of 10,000 euros. It is the decision of the sports judge of Serie A, after the expulsion of the Roma coach in the match lost against Cremonese. The Special One pays for the clash with the fourth man Serra: he will not be on the bench against Juventus and Sassuolo. The sports judge of Serie A, Gerardo Mastrandrea, motivated the disqualification for the “vehement and repeated contestation of an arbitration decision”, repeated at the time of the expulsion, and for having “directed seriously offensive expressions and inferences” to the fourth official, Serra , after having entered, authorized, in the referee’s locker room.

Mourinho-Serra, the FIGC prosecutor’s office opens an investigation

There Federal Prosecutionfollowing the statements to the media, opened an investigation into the episode which led to theexpulsion of Roma coach José Mourinho during Tuesday’s match lost by the Giallorossi against Cremonese. The Giallorossi coach and the fourth official of the match Marco Serra will be heard shortly.

Rome, Mourinho against Serra: “The expulsion? I’m not crazy. I have to understand if I can do something from a legal point of view”

“Expulsion? I’m not crazy, to have a reaction like that is because something happened. I have to understand if there’s anything I can do legally. The fourth man Serra told Piccinini to expel me, but he didn’t have the honesty to tell him the way he treated me. And I don’t want to dwell on the fact that he’s from Turin and the next one is with Juve, I’m not talking about that. I want to understand if there is an audio of what he said to me, because for the first time in my career a referee addressed me in an unjustifiable way,” he told Dazn the Roma coach Josè Mourinho after the 2-1 defeat against Cremonese, regarding the episode of his expulsion for a dispute with the fourth official Serra. “At the end of the match I went to the locker room, evidently he has memory problems and didn’t remember. Maybe he’s a great referee, but I respect him as a person as he respects me,” concluded the coach.

Rome disaster: ko against Cremonese. “The excuse of tiredness does not exist”

Mourinho analyzes Roma’s bad defeat against Cremonese on Dazn’s microphones. “The excuse of tiredness does not exist. We played on Thursday and today is Tuesday. We were unlucky as we conceded two goals with a ball and a half. Our fault for lack of intensity and desire to enter and immediately close the game. One team seemed to have more desire than the other even if it’s not true. One played the game of life and the other didn’t. We paid too high a price we didn’t deserve to lose. For the reaction in the second half and the dynamic seen in the second half, we deserved a draw. After Spinazzola’s goal we thought we’d win but the penalty decided the game. We didn’t deserve to win anyway.”

Rome, Mourinho on the Champions League race

The Champions League sees Roma now fifth, one point behind Lazio and three behind Milan and Inter. The defeat in Cremona is a missed opportunity. Mourinho explains: “What I told my parents was to make an exercise of imagination if this were the last of the championship after all the direct clashes. If we lose we go to the Europa League if we win the Champions League. We didn’t win. I don’t have this goal. I said this to my parents to encourage them. This is finished and is now in memory. I’m not thinking about Sunday yet, but I can’t leave this match behind right now. There is frustration that will lead to analysis and self-criticism. There is the backup of what happened with the referee Serra who will become the next Collina perhaps but as a person I respect him as much as he respects me”.

