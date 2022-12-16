Mourinho, Special One’s no to double assignment with Portugal. But in the future…

For Mourinho there is only there Rome. No double duty for lo Special Onestrongly desired by the Portuguese national team as a substitute for Fernando Santos. In the night Jorge Mendesthe powerful attorney of Moumet with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation Fernando Gomes.

And he brought them Mourinho’s response to the possibility of a double job: now, for the person he is and the coach he is, he wants to concentrate only on Rome. There is no doubt whatsoever about that. However, his closure to the Portuguese federation, with which relations were and remain excellent, is temporary.

The hypothesis of training the Portugal towards the 2024 European Championship and the World Cup 2026 stimulates him, intrigues him and, for this reason, he will speak with in the coming months Pinto hey Friedkin: Roma was and remains his priority, but he wants to understand the club’s plans and prospects, in the short and long term.

