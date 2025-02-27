The coach of Fenerbahçe, the Portuguese José Mourinho, has received a hard reprimand from the Turkish Football Federation and A sanction of four games and 40,000 euros Fine, for the comments he made after the match against Galatasaray last Monday.

‘Mou’ He was accused by Galatasaray to make “racist statements” after the goalless draw between both teams. The aforementioned club also pointed out that the Portuguese “has regularly used derogatory words to the Turkish people since he began working in Türkiye.”

The Setúbal coach pointed out after the match that the galatasaray bench had put “jump as monkeys” after an early incident in the match. Also that the game had been better Because it was not directed by a Turkish referee.

The Turkish Federation has been overwhelming in its sanction and has published on Thursday the four prohibition matches of entering the bench and the costumes for the Fenerbahçe coach. In its statement, the Federation states that Mourinho “accused Turkish football of chaos and disorder with derogatory and offensive statements both towards the Turkish football community and towards all the Turkish referees.”









In addition, the Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Porto technician, among others, has received also the sanction, two and two gamesin addition to the large part of the fine, for its attacks on Galatasaray. Declarations “contrary to the ethics of sport and the concept of clean play, which contained expressions that could encourage violence and disorder in sport, divisive and separatists in society and could cause incidents among fans.”