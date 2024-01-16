Roma – Roma announces that Jose Mourinho and his technical collaborators will leave the club with immediate effect. The news comes with a note from the Giallorossi club on its website. «We thank José on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for the passion and commitment he has shown since his arrival in the Giallorossi», declared Dan and Ryan Friedkin. The Portuguese coach is relieved of his duties after two and a half years at the helm of the Capitoline club.

Roma's press release

«AS Roma announces that José Mourinho and his technical collaborators will leave the Club with immediate effect. Mourinho was announced as the sixtieth manager in the history of Roma in May 2021. He led the team to win the Conference League in Tirana on 25 May 2022 and to the Europa League final in Budapest last season. “We thank José on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for the passion and commitment he has shown since his arrival in the Giallorossi,” said Dan and Ryan Friedkin. “We will always have great memories of his management, but we believe that, in the best interests of the Club, immediate change is necessary. “We wish José and his collaborators the best for the future.” Further updates regarding the new technical guidance of the First Team will be communicated shortly.”