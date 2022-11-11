Héctor Bellerín arrived at FC Barcelona as a last-second signing due to the needs of the culé team on the right side, a problem that they have not been able to solve in years. The footballer ended his relationship with Arsenal on time and thus signed with the Barcelona team.
Héctor signed with Barcelona for one season and his possible renewal depends entirely on his performance on the pitch. Right now, it seems complicated that the Catalans want to continue the relationship with Bellerín, because the former Arsenal has not added many minutes and when he has had opportunities he has not responded in the best way, which is why he would be free in the summer and in Italy come with good eyes your arrival.
According to information from Sport, Mourinho is looking for a piece for the right back and is very interested in the services of Bellerin, whom he sees as a recoverable footballer who can contribute a lot if he manages to find his best version of the game. The team from the Italian capital could present a formal offer to Héctor from January where he will once again be able to negotiate as a free agent regardless of what the Catalans raise.
#Mourinho #rubs #hands #thinking #signing #Héctor #Bellerín
