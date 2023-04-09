“Are Roma alone third? Are you sure Juventus don’t have 59 points? We’re in Italy…”. These are the words of the Roma coach Josè Mourinho after the success in Turin with the grenades. Roma are third in the standings but would be fourth if Juventus regained the 15 points subtracted from the penalty inflicted by the FIGC Court of Appeal for the capital gains case. Roma is at the center of an investigation by the Rome prosecutor’s office for transfer market operations, the sports justice has not yet activated.

“Which opponent worries me the most? Ourselves. We want to think like the big teams and this type of team doesn’t get thrown out of any competition, they don’t lose a match to have more chances of winning the next one. We have a squad with limits , we’re in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, but it looks more like a Champions League. Now we’ll play three games a week and it’s tough for us, but I’m not capable of thinking like a ‘little one’. I’m not capable of saying that Udinese are less important of Feyenoord, let’s think match after match,” the Portuguese told Dazn.

“We have limits, we lost Karsdorp for the whole season and today Solbakken maybe for the whole season. We have to think big. We lost in the Coppa Italia because in football you can lose, but not to get kicked out. In the Europa League it will be the same,” he continues.