Mourinho-Roma, risk of dismissal for the Special One if…

Josè Mourinho's contract with Roma expires at the end of the season. For weeks there has been a wave of farewell between the Special One and the Giallorossi club. The contract renewal hypothesis at the moment does not seem among the hottest and remains, at best, frozen. But, according to the latest rumours, there is even a risk of dismissal for the Portuguese coach. According to La Repubblica, Dan and Ryan Friedkin would be particularly angry after the performance that emerged in the Coppa Italia derby which saw Lazio fly to the semi-final of the Italian Cup (with di Zaccagni and the sweet announcement of the second child on the way for him and Chiara Nasti) and lots of poison in the finale (the brawl that cost Sardar Azmoun a two-match disqualification). Roma's season has taken a turn for the worse: goodbye Italian Cup, complicated Champions League zone (Giallorossi ninth, even if Fiorentina fourth has only four points more). Even the Roma fans are dividing over Mou and the hashtag #MourinhoOut is trending on social media.



Therefore, according to the rumors from Repubblica, a possible defeat at San Siro against Milan could lead to his dismissal.

José Mourinho, 'they think it's Harry Potter, potential for those fighting for 4th place not like us'

“Derby? We lost, we did many things well in accordance with our limitations and other things not well, we analyzed everything yesterday, we talked, always looking for improvements for our situation. I start again as I have been doing for 23 years: game played, game analysed, game over and next game. There is no other story”, said José Mourinho in the meantime on the eve of the championship match against Milan and after the defeat in the Italian Cup against Lazio.

“We lost a derby, we are 4 points away from an objective that if it weren't us everyone would say was impossible. The potential of the others who can enter the top 4 cannot be compared to us. But it's us, the most incredible fans ever seen, there is a manager who people think is José Harry Mourinho Potter who raises expectations. We are fighting for something difficult and no one will tell us we can't do it. We'll be there tomorrow putting our face on it, I'm sorry I'm not on the bench, I'll be in a habitat where I'm not welcome trying to do my job. Let's go there and give everything we have. The boys will give everything,” explained the Portuguese coach.

