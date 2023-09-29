José Mourinho, his Roma is in crisis: six points in five games (photo Lapresse)

Mourinho-Roma, black crisis and goodbye to the Scudetto

Five points in six games and Marassi’s disastrous defeat against Genoa (4-1, third knockout in the championship) officially opened Roma’s crisis. Only a few weeks ago the Giallorossi fans were experiencing the enthusiasm for the arrival of Romelu Lukaku and the dream pair in attack with Paulo Dybala.

Now, however, the Scudetto now seems like a chimera (Inter and Milan are at +10, Juventus at +8), we will have to roll up our sleeves to stay hooked to the Champions train. Obviously there is time, the very long season (let’s not forget the Europa League road), but it is urgent to correct the course as soon as possible. And José Mourinho is questioned.

Roma Friedkin-Mourinho ahead. The fans dream of Antonio Conte, but…

Not from ownership: Friedkin moves forward with the Special One (contract expiring in June 2024) and there is no talk of exemption in Trigoria.

See also Sarri: "We must remedy the knockout with Midtjylland. Lazio from the Scudetto? Let's not go after these things ..." Read alsoBarcelona shock, El Mundo: it could disappear due to legal problems

“The rigid limits of financial fair play hold Roma in a vice that doesn’t give it much room for manoeuvre”, writes Il Messaggero. According to which “to make a change, we read on social media, the right name would be that of Antonio Conte, former coach of the Italian national team but also of Juventus, Chelsea, Inter and Tottenham. Conte, however, costs a lot and his salary is even higher than that of Mourinho. Furthermore, he doesn’t like to take over during the season because he prefers to set up his athletic training from scratch.”

Read alsoHot Wanda Nara: lady Icardi, lace lingerie… Explosive photos

Roma-Mourinho, dismissal or resignation: the odds go down

In short, barring new shocks, forward with Mou and a reaction from his Roma is expected already in the next round of the championship (former Eusebio Di Francesco’s Frosinone arrives at the Olimpico: 9 points and an excellent start to the championship for the Ciociaria team).

However, bookmakers don’t trust it and the odds on his dismissal (or resignation) are falling of the former coach of Inter, Chelsea and Real Madrid. José’s farewell to Roma is paid at 5.00 by Better and Goldbet (i.e., you bet one euro and win five). A scudetto comeback for the Giallorossi team? It seems like science fiction for brokers: they range from 67.00 of Bet365, to 66.00 of Sisal up to 60.00 of Betflag.

Read also

Costanza Caracciolo, stratospheric side A (photo). Lady Vieri scores

Subscribe to the newsletter

