Rome, Mourinho sacked? The criminal mystery

“Roma have offloaded José Mourinho but if they fire him there will be a penalty” writes La Repubblica. “Mourinho's future? It will be decided at the right time with the right people” GM Tiago Pinto, who will leave the Giallorossi club in February, said before the match that was then lost 3-1 at San Siro against Milan. But according to Repubblica “the dismissal in the running is unlikely, also because Mou would have a penalty in his contract in the event of an early departure. Throughout his career he has always had them and often received them, from Chelsea to United to Tottenham.”

Rome, Mourinho at risk? De Rossi's shadow on the Special One

According to Sportmediaset though “Mourinho could end up being kicked out.” In the next few hours “the picture will be clearer, but the first rumors about possible replacements are already starting to circulate. The shortlist of candidates for the Giallorossi bench, with the season already so strongly oriented, is slim, but Daniele De Rossi, the city's favorite son, is a man who has never stopped being compared to his Rome. We'll see, we'll see what will happen and when”

Rome, Champions League zone and race in the Europa League

Certainly, exoneration or no exoneration, the feeling is that the story between Jose Mourinho and Roma is destined to end at the end of the season when the contract expires. However, in the midst of the very hot months: one Champions area to try to get back to (it's true that Lukaku and his teammates are ninth, but Fiorentina's fourth place is at 5 points) and an adventure in the Europa League still to be played: last season the dream went out in the final (on penalties against Sevilla, after the triumph of the previous year in the Conference), in February it starts again with the double match against Feyenoord to earn qualification for the round of 16.

