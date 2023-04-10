SOCCER

The Portuguese coach was quick to reply to Antonio Cassano who in a live broadcast of Bobo TV, on Twitch, had said of the Special One: “Sarri loves football and his job, instead of football, he doesn’t give a f.. ., it’s just cinema”. And so Mourinho, during the press conference after the Turin-Rome match, declared in no uncertain terms: “In Madrid he is remembered for his jacket and at Inter he didn’t even win the Lombardy cup”. Then the final thrust: “I tell him ‘Be careful Antonio’, every now and then in life, a Marko Livaja arrives and it gets tough”. A clear reference to the clash in training in the 2012/2013 season between Cassano and the Croatian forward, teammates at Inter at the time. The two came to blows and the former talent from Bari Vecchia did not prevail.



01:25