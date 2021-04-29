Jose Mourinho will or will not be on the bench, but he always knows how to turn the spotlight on him and there is something he never loses: his acid and scathing humor. The coach has come strong on Instagram. Since February 2020, the one from Setúbal has successfully transferred his best character to the social network where he has revealed his most personal, everyday and also humorous side. One that, on the other hand, he always had.

From photos remembering their best moments in the past, Real Madrid included, in the dressing room with their Tottenham players ‘going’ through everything while looking at their mobile or complaining about the Shkendija goal during their time in the Europa League. The latter has undoubtedly caused a furor in England.

This Tuesday marked the seven years of Gerrard’s famous slip during Liverpool-Chelsea that ended 0-2 and Liverpool’s options to end their gade in the Premier. The red captain, received a ball from his left and let it run to his right hand. Control was a bit long and on 8 he tried to recover, poor support ended in theft and a goal from Demba Ba, then a forward for Mourinho’s Chelsea.

The coach played his role at a tactical level and also, from the band and wanted to remember it with a photo in which Gerrard tries to take the ball from his hands to take the band while he retires it and gains seconds in his favor. “Anfield, April 27, 2014. Possession of the ball”, he put as a brief caption causing a furor in the network among fans and detractors. More than 450,000 ‘likes’ and another as many comments of all kinds.

90 publications, two million followers and only thirteen lucky ones in a row among those who are part of his staff, sponsors and two of his other ‘hobbies’ in addition to football: F1 and tennis. Some data that shows that in the networks it is still a special type. The Special One.