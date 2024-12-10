In the press conference prior to the Europa League match that will pit Athletic Club against Fenerbahce, José Mourinho, coach of the Turkish team, was full of praise for Nico Williams, and expressed his desire for him to join Real Madrid.

“Nico Williams is wonderful. People were during the Eurocup with Lamine Yamalwho is obviously another wonderful childbut I personally prefer Nico. He is a fantastic player. It is not possible to think that a Turkish club could sign the child. I hope it ends in white“, categorized the Portuguese coach.

Mourinho did not hide his feelings about the current European champion: “I am white, very Real Madrid”although he rules out returning: “He has the best coach in the world who is my friend Carlo and he is very good. Then in the future we will see what the club may think, if a young coach like Xabi Alonso is better, if one with experience like Ancelotti or look back and think of Arbeloa or Raúl. Florentino hasn’t had many wrong decisions at Real Madrid, and I’m sure he’ll get it right next time.“said the man who was coach of the Madrid team for three seasons.

The Portuguese also had praise for Athletic Club: “I really like the cultural aspect linked to what Athletic means. I knew him very well; Later, working with Aitor Karanka I got to know even better everything that revolves around the club and it is something that seems like a nice thing to me, who beyond being a coach is a person who loves football.





Regarding the Europa League, Mourinho did not hide when talking about the great candidates for the title: “Athletic, Tottenham, Manchester United… and who else? I don’t see much else. This Athletic could be something similar to what we did with Porto [campeón de Champions en 2004] with mentality, with empathy with the public, as happens with Athletic,” he reviewed.