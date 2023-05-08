Mourinho, PSG assault on the Roma coach

Paris Saint-Germain evaluates the hypothesis Jose Mourinho as a replacement for Christophe Galtier, according to French broadcaster Rmc Sport. According to these rumors, the entourage of theRome coach denied any direct negotiations, but the PSG adviser Luis Campos had talks with the manager’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

Mourinho-Psg? Galtier towards exemption at the end of the season

Campos believes the two-time Champions League winner is the perfect candidate to lead PSG to the trophy that Paris Saint Germain have been chasing for years. A continuation of Galtier’s tenure at the Paris club is unlikely after early eliminations from the Champions League (round of 16 against Bayern Munich after finishing second behind Benfica in the group, a situation which complicated subsequent draws) and the French Cup (out in the round of 16 against Igor Tudor’s Olympique Marseille: 2-1), even if he were to win Ligue1 (near goal: +6 on Lens and +8 on Marseille with four days to go).

Mourinho-Psg, the engagement proposal to snatch him from Rome

Jose Mourinho according to the rumors of these hours at the PSG he would find a 7 million euro contract net per season with a free hand on the market to build a dream team to send to the assault on the Champions League.

Mourinho-Psg, Special One and the contract with Roma

Josè Mourinho, on the other hand, has a contract with Roma until 2024. Last year he led the team to the Conference League title and this season the Giallorossi have currently reached the semi-finals of the Europa League where they will play the first leg against German side Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday.

Mourinho-Roma, the keys to Mendes and PSG to bring the Special One to Paris

Jorge Mendes, however, will have to look for the right key to bring Mourinho from Rome to Paris. However, the Portuguese agent must be remembered that he has various players from Paris Saint-Germain in his proxy (Warren Zaïre Emery to Renato Sanches, but also Vitinha, Danilo Pereira, El Chadaille Bitshiabu) and could have the right keys for the passage of the Special One from Italian capital to the French one.

This year the Dutch Wijnaldum had arrived on loan from PSG to Rome (next season he could only stay in Rome with a free renewal, the 8 million buyout and 10 million salary too many).

In these hours there has also been talk of the possible farewell of Marco Verratti at PSG after 11 years under the Eiffel Tower (here where the midfielder could go to play if he were to leave Paris).

